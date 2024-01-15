One royal expert explains how the monarchy will be saved by women

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and since her and Prince William's role elevation within the fold, she has become a leader in the Mountbatten-Windsors, even named "the face" of the royal family.

Yes, from her 'Together at Christmas' carol service and her volunteering with her children, to her successful social media transformation, Princess Kate's popularity is only rising.

"Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need," explained Patrick Jephson, a former worker for Princess Diana, last year. "It's no exaggeration that the Windsors' future lies in her hands."

"Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," another source told Us Weekly, while royal expert Katie Nicholl called her "the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together."

Some royal experts have even gone as far as to dub the Princess of Wales the next "royal saviour" and credit her with keeping the royal family afloat.

One such royal commentator is Antonio Caprarica who opened up about the Kate Middleton effect long before the Queen's tragic death, detailing the Princess of Wales' viral role. In fact, the royal expert went as far as to predict that she would take over from the late Queen Elizabeth II as the next saviour of the royal family.

"I said before the dynasty has been saved by the women," Antonio explained on royal podcast, 'God Save the Queen'. "And the next saviour will be Kate."

He continued: "If one pays attention, through the history of this family, women are vital - Victoria reigned nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II [at the time of the podcast] is at nearly 68 years of reign. When the Queen is no longer there, it's clear the centre of the Royal Family will be Kate.

"She's got charisma, beauty, poise and intelligence. So many nice things you need to be a Queen nowadays. It will once again be a woman who guarantees the survival of the dynasty."

We will continue to update this story.