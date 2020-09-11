Kate Middleton is put under pressure as she is dubbed the ‘royal saviour’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple this year, stepping up over lockdown to reassure and lead the nation.

Yes from making video calls to students and teachers to writing heartwarming letters to charities, this past few months has been all about the Duke and Duchess.

In fact, Prince William and particularly Kate Middleton have been credited with keeping the royal family afloat this past year.

It was Kate that got the world talking this week, as royal commentators dubbed her the next ‘royal saviour’.

Commentator Antonio Caprarica recently spoke on royal podcast, God Save the Queen, predicting that the Duchess of Cambridge is becoming one of the most vital members of the family, something that will mount pressure on her.

‘I said before the dynasty has been saved by the women,’ Antonio explained. ‘And the next saviour will be Kate.’

He continued: ‘If one pays attention, through the history of this family, women are vital – Victoria reigned nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II is at nearly 68 years of reign. When the Queen is no longer there, it’s clear the centre of the Royal Family will be Kate.

‘She’s got charisma, beauty, poise and intelligence. So many nice things you need to be a Queen nowadays. It will once again be a woman who guarantees the survival of the dynasty.’

The royal family has not commented.