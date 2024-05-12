Prince William aired a special message at the TV BAFTAs despite his 2024 absence

The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday, with the historic evening celebrating the past year in television.

As always, the annual awards did not disappoint. And from the BAFTA TV red carpet fashion, and the surprise big wins of the evening (ahem Top Boy), to the heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards will go down as one for the ages.

It was a special BAFTA win from Baroness Floella Benjamin that made the most news however, with the 74-year-old former children's TV presenter honoured with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship Award.

And in a heartfelt tribute, the Prince of Wales - despite being unable to attend the awards this year - recorded a video message about the recipient.

"Good evening," Prince William, President of BAFTA, told the audience from a video recording. "Tonight we are delighted to recognise Baroness Floella Benjamin’s remarkable achievements as she receives this year's Fellowship for her ground-breaking work with children and young people; her longstanding commitment to television broadcasting; and for her work as an unwavering champion of inclusion.

"In a career spanning more than five decades, she has touched the lives of millions. She has graced our screens as a much-loved presenter of children’s television, most notably Playschool and Play Away."

He continued: "She has also contributed greatly to BAFTA itself – she chaired the BAFTA Television Committee from 1997 to 2000 and established the BAFTA Children’s Awards in 1995.

"Beyond the screen arts, Baroness Benjamin has steadfastly advocated for children’s education and welfare, supported a great number of charitable organisations, tirelessly campaigned for social justice - and as a member of the Windrush Generation - she has given voice to those who faced discrimination upon arrival in the UK.

"She is an actress, author, singer, politician and businesswoman, a beacon of representation and a voice for change."

Concluding his special video message, Prince William stated: "Baroness Floella Benjamin you remind us of the power of empathy, compassion, and action to effect positive change and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you."

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

We will continue to update this story.