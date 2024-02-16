Will Prince William be attending the 2024 BAFTAs this weekend?

This weekend will see the 2024 BAFTAs, and as the world gears up for the 77th British Academy Film Awards, people are eager to know who will be in attendance.

Based on this year's BAFTA nominations, we can expect big turnouts from Oppenheimer and Poor Things, with 13 and 11 nominations respectively, and Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine nominations each.

Also in attendance will undoubtedly be the star-studded casts of Barbie and Saltburn, with the two cult-classics earning five nods each.

Two regular attendees who aren't confirmed to be attending this year however are the Prince and Princess of Wales - staples at the annual awards since Prince William became President of BAFTA in 2010.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Princess of Wales will not be attending the star-studded ceremony, following her recent health issues, with the 42-year-old currently recovering from major abdominal surgery.

And while she is making a steady recovery, based on current medical advice, Princess Kate is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

It is of course possible that Prince William will make a solo appearance at the ceremony this weekend, but it is not expected, with the Prince of Wales only just returning to duties following a break to look after his family amid his wife's surgery.

This also comes amid his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis, with Prince William stepping up his responsibilities while he receives treatment.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

This wouldn't be the first time that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been absent from the awards, missing the BAFTAs in both 2021 and 2022. This was due to diary constraints in 2022, with the couple declining the invitation, while their 2021 absence was down to the tragic death of Prince Philip, with the couple forced to pull out.

It is not yet known whether the Prince of Wales will attend.

We will continue to update this story.