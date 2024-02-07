Royal experts explain why Kate Middleton is wise to take her time with her recovery

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery, having left the London Clinic private hospital where she stayed for 13 days.

Now back in Windsor, Kate Middleton is expected to continue her recovery at home, surrounded by her children and a solid support system of loved ones. And while the princess is predicted to do some light work in the coming months, based on the current medical advice, she is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

This, royal experts have explained, is a very wise move, with her long recovery time being a good “example” to the public.

"It is sensible to take the time," a source close to the royal household reportedly told People. "That is a great example to the rest of us, as you're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.”

The source continued: “It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that."

Also relaxing royal duties is her husband Prince William, who paused his responsibilities while the Princess was in hospital, to look after their children and visit his wife “every day”.

Now that Kate is back in Windsor and making good progress however, it is thought that Prince William will be returning to work, taking part in official engagements this week.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read the most recent statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

We will continue to update this story.