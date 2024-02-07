One royal family member reportedly urged King Charles to come forward with his cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace broke with tradition this week to announce that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

The unprecedented statement is a major break from protocol, with royal family members historically keeping their medical issues private. And in the days since the announcement, the monarch has been widely praised for his openness and hopes to "assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read the official statement from Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

As the royal family is being commended for its transparency and seeming modernisation, royal experts explain that it could be down to one royal family member - Queen Camilla.

“I’m sure Camilla will have encouraged the King to break with royal tradition and be open about his diagnosis,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained to The Mirror. “She’s a very straightforward person, which is one of the most refreshing things about her.

“For a couple in their mid- to late seventies, news like this is a sharp and unwelcome reminder of human mortality. But they both have a big job to do, with limited years to do it. And so they may well see this as a blessing in disguise. A cancer has been detected, it is being treated, and the expectation is that the King will be back to full time duties just as soon as possible.”

