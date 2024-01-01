Princess Charlotte is rapidly becoming one of the most popular members of the royal family, with her exciting future title, football prowess and unusual food preferences making her headline news on the regular.

This Christmas was no exception as the eight-year-old royal was front and centre, volunteering at baby banks with her mother and leading her siblings on the annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

This winter, it was her piano skills that got the world talking as Princess Kate opened up about her daughter's playing to Chinese pianist Lang Lang backstage at the Royal Variety Performance.

“We talked about Charlotte," Lang Lang recalled of their conversation. "Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte’s piano playing, I’m sure she’s good."

Then opening up about the important advice Kate had given her daughter, Lang Lang recalled: "Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him.’ So I’m happy to be helpful a little bit. It’s really funny, I was like, wow, I'm sure she will do well at the piano. I think she is practicing."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes as experts predict a turning point in the Princess of Wales' relationship with Princess Charlotte, with body language expert Judi James speaking to Express last year about the interactions between the mother and daughter at a sporting event, and how they have changed.

"Kate goes to great lengths to engage and inform her daughter Charlotte," she explained. This is reportedly done through "some very expressive gesticulation in what looks like a bid to build her enthusiasm, anticipation and excitement for the sport they are watching.

"But judging from Charlotte’s facial expressions and body language, Kate could soon become redundant in this role and start just to sit back and relax in public, as Charlotte looks the most enthralled member of the entire royal party."

She continued: "There’s a point in every parent-child relationship where there is a sense of friendship growing out of the nurturing role."

The turning point is a positive one in Kate and Charlotte's relationship, said James. It means a "growing sense of like-minded enjoyment" between the mother and the eight-year-old.

We will continue to update this story.