Meghan Markle missed the Golden Globes Suits reunion for a very important reason

The 2024 Golden Globes took place last weekend, kicking off award season with a bang.

The 81st awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton, in Los Angeles, with Poor Things, Oppenheimer, The Bear, Succession and Barbie emerging as some of the big winners of the evening.

It wasn't the winners however, but the presenters that made the most news at the historic ceremony, with the gongs presented by a host of famous names: America Ferrera, Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell to name a few.

One of the most talked about parts of the evening saw a Suits reunion, as Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres came together on stage to present the award for best drama series.

The show has seen a resurgence this past year, reportedly breaking Nielsen's all-time streaming record, so it is unsurprising that the reunion was met with cheers and applause.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noticeably absent from the reunion however was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who starred in the legal drama as Rachel Zane, leaving the show after the season seven finale, to join the royal family.

And while Meghan's absence was felt at the Golden Globes, it was according to reports, nothing personal. In fact, it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex was invited to join her former co-stars on stage, but had been unable to due to a prior commitment.

“She’ll see. She'll watch," Gina Torres explained to Variety's Marc Malkin of Meghan's absence. "She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," the Duchess of Sussex has said about the show and its resurgence in a previous interview with Variety. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

We will continue to update this story.