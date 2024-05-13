Meghan Markle opens up about her "love of being a mum" in a candid interview about parenthood

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this weekend, with Sunday marking the end of their four-day tour of Nigeria.

The visit - a celebration to honour the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, has been a huge success, with Meghan Markle's elegant tour wardrobe, from Altuzarra suits to Carolina Herrera dresses, praised the world-over.

It is the Duchess of Sussex's words that have made the most headlines however, with the 42-year-old speaking candidly during their tour about her life - and particularly her approach to motherhood.

The four-day visit coincided with US Mother's Day, and while hosting a panel on 'Women Leaders' as part of the historic tour, Markle opened up about her "love" of being a mum.

"I love being a mom," the Duchess of Sussex told the audience, before exploring the difficulties of balancing motherhood and a career, referencing her own previous exchange with her mentor Bonnie Hammer.

"I remember having the good fortune at the time that [Hammer] invited me to have breakfast, and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world. And I asked her that exact question," Markle recalled. "I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you'll never find the balance.'

"And this was before I was married, this was before I had children, this is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist."

She continued: "And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, 'well how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and say that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?'

"What I think that means now is that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift. And so being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children."

