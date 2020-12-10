Meghan Markle’s tips on hosting Christmas on a budget are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the most talked-about couple in the world, and despite stepping down from their royal family roles earlier this year and relocating to California, they are still all anyone can talk about.

This December, the Duke and Duchess will celebrate their first Christmas in their new Santa Barbara home with baby Archie, something they are said to be extremely excited about.

And while it has been reported that the couple will be having a scaled back holiday, we’re sure it will be beautiful with sources telling People that the couple are particularly ‘excited to decorate for Christmas’.

Meghan’s former lifestyle blog, The Tig, featured a lot of Christmas decorating tips, especially when on a budget. And it being Christmas, of course her advice has resurfaced.

Here’s Meghan Markle’s top Christmas tips…

Making and serving the Christmas dinner:

‘Have each of your friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen. If you do not have a proper set-up, use your dining room table or kitchen counter as a buffet.’

‘Purchase silver serving trays, platters and nut bowls from flea markets or Etsy to add formality to hors d’ouevres passing.’

Laying the Christmas table:

‘When creating a table-scape, keep it simple and crisp with an all white tablecloth, runner and napkins. Accent with gilded plates and napkin rings and use a stylish set of cutlery. All white flowers placed in the low vases are the perfect centerpiece.’

Decorating the house:

‘Traditionally, garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell bannister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room.’

Making Christmas cocktails:

‘Use mint julep cups or Moscow mule mugs as low vases instead of drinking mugs. Fill with savoury herbs or all white florals.’

Be right back – off to try all of this immediately.