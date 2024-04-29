King Charles has reportedly "left the door open" for Prince Harry's return

The royal family has had a difficult start to 2024, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales confirming that they had been diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer.

And with a "slimmed down monarchy" in place, other members of the Mountbatten-Windsors are being forced to step up, with the weight of The Firm falling upon heir to the throne Prince William's shoulders.

This is something that experts believe could prompt a return from Prince Harry, with the Duke of Sussex reportedly "eager to return to London" to support his family amid the royal health crisis.

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK in May to celebrate the 10-year-anniversary of the Invictus Games, and according to royal experts, there are chances of a reconciliation, with King Charles leaving "the door open" for a face-to-face meeting with his youngest son.

"The King has always kept the door open to Harry," Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained to The Sun. "But that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception."

The potential meeting however is reported to only apply to Prince Harry, with Meghan Markle and the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, expected to stay in California.

"It will take its time," Fitzwilliams continued. "But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile. I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children."

"If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get," added Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, in an interview with HELLO! Canada.

We will continue to update this story.