King Charles has released a personal message of thanks for the public support following his diagnosis

Buckingham Palace announced the news that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer this week, in an unprecedented break with protocol.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read the official statement from Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

In the days since the announcement, King Charles has been praised for his openness and his hopes to "assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer." And according to royal insiders, the monarch has received a great deal of support from the public.

This weekend, King Charles released a personal message of thanks to the public for their well wishes, signing it off "Charles R".

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," read the King's statement on Instagram, which has already amassed over 175k likes.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

His statement continued: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

We will continue to update this story.