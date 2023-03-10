Kate Middleton was overheard talking star signs and we’re here for it

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, making headline news for everything from their role elevation to their family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales get the world talking the most, with their relatability and popularity reassuring the public that the country will be in safe hands when the two of them become King and Queen.

The couple has been known to rip up the royal rulebook and break protocol, with their relatable habits cementing them in the nation's hearts.

From shopping in Sainsbury's and a love of emojis to their pressing the cast of Game of Thrones for spoilers, William and Kate are constantly proving themselves to be just like us.

This year was no exception as Kate was overheard talking about star signs - and we're here for it.

While visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough last month, the Princess of Wales met 109-year-old resident Nora, and bonded over a love of kidneys and Brussel sprouts.

It was their star signs that truly bonded the two women however, with Kate spotting Nora's birthday on a card that she received from Queen Elizabeth to mark her 100th

"It's your birthday on January 7? It's two days before mine!," Princess Kate is reported to have told Nora. "A fellow Capricorn."

Like we needed a reason to love Kate Middleton more!

“Kate is unflappable. Her mantra is very like the Queen’s keep-calm-and-carry-on approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch," a source previously told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl.

“She’s very much the girl next door, from how she dresses to how she behaves and interacts with people on engagements,” added biographer Claudia Joseph. “She is likable and relatable, and that has made her very popular.”

Well that's that.

Royals - they're just like us!