Kate Middleton was overheard talking star signs and we’re here for it
"A fellow Capricorn!"
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, making headline news for everything from their role elevation to their family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Prince and Princess of Wales get the world talking the most, with their relatability and popularity reassuring the public that the country will be in safe hands when the two of them become King and Queen.
The couple has been known to rip up the royal rulebook and break protocol, with their relatable habits cementing them in the nation's hearts.
From shopping in Sainsbury's and a love of emojis to their pressing the cast of Game of Thrones for spoilers, William and Kate are constantly proving themselves to be just like us.
This year was no exception as Kate was overheard talking about star signs - and we're here for it.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
While visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough last month, the Princess of Wales met 109-year-old resident Nora, and bonded over a love of kidneys and Brussel sprouts.
It was their star signs that truly bonded the two women however, with Kate spotting Nora's birthday on a card that she received from Queen Elizabeth to mark her 100th
"It's your birthday on January 7? It's two days before mine!," Princess Kate is reported to have told Nora. "A fellow Capricorn."
Like we needed a reason to love Kate Middleton more!
“Kate is unflappable. Her mantra is very like the Queen’s keep-calm-and-carry-on approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch," a source previously told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl.
“She’s very much the girl next door, from how she dresses to how she behaves and interacts with people on engagements,” added biographer Claudia Joseph. “She is likable and relatable, and that has made her very popular.”
Well that's that.
Royals - they're just like us!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Meghan Markle has an impressive skill
Meghan Markle is an impressive dancer according to Idris Elba
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Prince Harry shares how he stays motivated
Prince Harry credits his children and helping people as his sole motivation to get out of bed every morning
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Your extensive guide to how to use a bullet vibrator for better orgasms
Your need to knows.
By Ally Head