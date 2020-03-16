Kate Middleton going clothes shopping in Sainsbury’s with the ‘very well behaved’ Cambridge children is going viral

But what did she buy?

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, from her relationship with Prince William to their three Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – entertaining the world on the regular.

But it wasn’t Princess Charlotte’s signature sass (we’re still laughing at that viral tongue sticking out video) or Prince Louis’ royal wave that got the world talking this week. Instead, it was Kate herself, and more specifically how relatable she is.

Kate and Wills have always been known to be relatable royals, from their opting to fly economy to their Game of Thrones obsessions.

This week however it was their shopping tendencies that went viral as Kate Middleton was spotted browsing the aisles in Sainsbury’s in King’s Lynn with George, Charlotte and Louis.

And what was the Duchess of Cambridge buying? Clothes of course.

‘She was with the children, and she looked lovely,’ an onlooker, Kate Carter, told HELLO!. ‘She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved,’

The source continued: ‘I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought “Am I the only one seeing this?” I couldn’t believe it was happening.’

Princess Charlotte was reportedly very taken with the dresses, with Kate Carter adding via HELLO!, ‘She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute.’

Royals – they’re just like us!