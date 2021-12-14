Kate Middleton is not allowed to wear this before 6pm

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wait what?

Being a royal entitles you to a lot of privileges, but it also comes with a hefty rulebook – something Kate Middleton had to learn the hard way when she entered the royal family and became Duchess of Cambridge.

From enduring terrifying kidnapping training (yes, really) to learning the correct way to descend a staircase, Kate reportedly took Princess lessons.

The most royal family rules it seems surround fashion, from the insistence on see-through nail varnish and wearing tights to a ban on trackies and a dislike of denim.

It was a particular fashion rule that resurfaced this week, and it involves diamonds.

There are reportedly strict rules on wearing diamonds within the royal fold, with family members said to be banned from wearing them before a certain hour in the day.

Videos you may like:

Yes, really. According to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier via News.com.au, royal women are not allowed to wear diamonds in the day.

‘Other jewels are worn pre-6 pm,’ the royal etiquette expert explained to the news station. ’Before 6pm, you’ll see metallics, gemstones, pearls, sapphires. At night, you’ll see the diamonds come out, and that’s in order to not come across as flashy in your appearance.’

Well, that’s that.