A royal butler recalls what Kate Middleton was like as Prince William’s university girlfriend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Wales family have to be the most talked-about in the world, making viral news for everything from William and Kate’s role elevation to Prince and Princess, to their recent relocation to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

It is Kate, Princess of Wales, who tends to make the most headlines, and this week was no exception as a royal butler opened up about what she was like back in her royal girlfriend days.

Yes, it’s hard to remember a time when Kate wasn’t a fully fledged royal family member, but before 2010 she was of course Prince William’s university girlfriend – and a very “polite” one according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, via Slingo.

“[She was] always so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes,” Harrold recalled, explaining that over the seven years he worked for the royal family, he made special friendships with Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Kate.

“I was there when Charles married the Duchess of Cornwall, I was there when the boys went to university, when William first met Kate and they were dating – and then they stopped dating for a little while which was horrifying to me because I adored both of them, luckily they got back together,” he continued.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

They were “just like any boyfriend and girlfriend,” he went on to explain. “Not any different to anyone else.”

Going on to speak about his friendship with the millennial royals, Harrold continued: “Not only did I get to know them on duty, but I got to know them off duty too. We went to the same pubs, we ended up having a lot of the same friends – I always knew who they were and respected who they were, but I got on really well with them.”

Well this is lovely.

Like we needed another reason to love Kate Middleton.