If you excuse us, we'll just be living our best regency lives.

Listen up, Bridgerton fans. This summer you can make all of your regency dreams come true – by dining in the gardens of one of the show’s prettiest filming locations like Lady Whistledown herself.

The Queen’s House in Greenwich, which served as a backdrop to some of the Netflix show’s most swoon-worthy scenes, is launching dreamy dining domes that will sit in front of the stately home in the warmer months. (That regency-inspired dress you impulse bought back in December is looking like a good idea now, isn’t it?)

Yep, if you’re still not over the announcement that Bridgerton’s leading man Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for season 2, the news that from May 7 you can dine like 1800s high society on the lawns of one of the show’s most recognisable filming locations should come as just the tonic.

Available to book on the Royal Museums Greenwich website, the chic dining domes have the capacity for four to six people each, and diners can choose from seasonal menus for either lunch, Royal afternoon tea or dinner – with a side order of views overlooking the London skyline, naturally.

The house, which was built for King James I’s wife Anne of Denmark, was shot as Somerset House for the hugely popular Shondaland series – though hawk-eyed viewers might also recognise it from some of the show’s Mayfair scenes.

And given that immediately following its release the binge-worthy series – aptly described as Gossip Girl meets Pride and Prejudice – caused an upsurge in everything from Bridgerton-inspired baby names, to dating rumours so wild that the cast themselves had to step in and respond, something tells us that it won’t be long before bookings fill up.

As for how much it costs to live like a Bridgerton, those with early dinner reservations can expect a £300 per dome minimum spend, which rises to £35o for bookings after 7.30pm.

Do we think it’s worth it purely for the serotonin? 100 percent.