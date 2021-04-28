The Queen has sent personal thank you cards to those who paid tribute to Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news earlier this month that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Since the funeral, the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle in a period of mourning, but she returned to the news this week as members of the public who had paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh received thank you letters from Her Majesty.

‘In memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ reads the caption on the front of the card. Inside the card is a photograph of the late Duke of Edinburgh alongside a personal message from the Queen:

‘I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband. Elizabeth R.’

