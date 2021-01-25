The Queen is reportedly planning a special celebration to mark Kate Middleton’s tenth year as a royal

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well this is lovely.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

Over the past ten years, the Duchess of Cambridge has blossomed into her role, not putting a foot wrong, and growing in confidence, popularity and style.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the Queen could be planning to celebrate Kate’s 10-year anniversary as a royal with a very special honour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 10-year wedding anniversary in April this year will mark a whole decade for Kate as a royal, and according to experts, this will not go unmarked.

‘It’s highly likely [the Queen will] be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family,’ explained Royal expert Duncan Larcombe. ‘Something she can do to mark it.’

Kate already received one of the highest honours available from the Queen in 2019, made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, so it will have to top that!

‘Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship,’ the royal expert explained. ‘Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.’

We can’t wait to see what the Duchess receives!