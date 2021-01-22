Kate Middleton was given an extremely extravagant wedding gift from Prince Charles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the news that the family has been distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

And while their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are proving popular, it is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who make the most headlines.

This week was all about Kate Middleton, as a story from the Cambridges’ 2011 wedding resurfaced, involving the Duchess receiving a particularly extravagant wedding gift from her new father-in-law Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales made a grand gesture to welcome Kate into the fold, gifting her an extravagant £60,000 jewellery set shortly after the royal wedding.

‘After her wedding to Prince William, Prince Charles gave his new daughter-in-law a set of matching yellow and white gold pieces,’ Anna Byers, head of bespoke at 77 Diamonds, explained to Express.co.uk. ‘This included a ring, bracelet and a pair of drop earrings she has since worn on several occasions. They are in an Art Deco style and seem to be custom made for Kate.’

She continued: ‘Judging from the images, I estimate the value of these earrings to be £15,000 and the bracelet to be £45,000.’

