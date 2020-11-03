The Queen is planning a holiday ‘crisis meeting’ for the royal family

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Christmas looked like it might be better, but it has now been revealed that we will be entering another month-long lockdown this week.

Even the royal family is being forced to follow suit, with the Queen and Prince Philip arriving at Windsor Castle to lock down together.

The Queen reportedly has her hands full reassuring her family as well as the nation, as it emerged that the monarch is planning a holiday ‘crisis meeting’ for the Mountbatten-Windsors, as well as therapy sessions. And everyone is reportedly welcome – including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A royal source reported the news to Australian magazine, New Idea, via The Express, announcing: ‘The fact that the Queen is even considering something as New-Age as a family counselling session given how old she is, shows how bad things are.’

The source continued: ‘The Queen doesn’t trust that the Sussexes, Cambridges, and Prince Charles will ever be able to sort out their differences on their own, so it’s time for professional help.’

The Palace has not commented.