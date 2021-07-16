Sarah Ferguson reveals what Princess Diana would have thought of Kate and Meghan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

She was beloved by the country, still remembered for her huge heart.

Her spirit and warmth have been recognised in her sons, but also in their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, with sources often emphasising how much the Princess of Wales would have loved her daughters in law.

This week, it was the late Princess Diana’s close royal pal Sarah Ferguson who opened up about it, adding her voice to the conversation.

‘If she [Diana] were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, “I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen”,’ Fergie explained to People in an interview. ‘Because each has got her own voice.’

She continued: ‘And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved. Diana adored my girls. She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven.’

