Kensington Palace won’t let Prince William tweet for a very specific reason

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, even rehiring the former social media staff of Harry and Meghan.

It was Prince William in particular that made news this week with regards to social media, as it emerged that Kensington Palace staff actively try to keep the Duke of Cambridge away from Twitter.

Opening up about it while filming #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast, Prince William recalled that the staff ‘deliberately keep [him] away’ from the official Kensington Royal account.

‘When Liverpool did that amazing [game against Barcelona] I went mental, I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it,’ William continued. ‘It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I’ve ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, “Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!”

‘Nearly every Villa game we’ve won, which hasn’t been many this season, I’ve been trying to get a hold of it. They keep it away from me now. I have to fight them for it.’

So there we have it – Kensington Palace won’t let Prince William tweet because he will commentate the football.

Well, this is hilarious.