Kate Middleton calling Prince William ‘so sexy’ in his uniform is going viral

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with members of the public desperate to know everything about them, from royal meal time traditions to their relationships behind closed doors.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that experts and lip readers make it their mission to find out what the royals are saying to each other in private moments.

The millennial royals tend to be the main focus of lip reading, with the Fab Four unable to say anything without being analysed.

From Prince Harry telling Meghan Markle that his trousers were too tight in their wedding carriage ride, to Prince William telling his bride how happy she looked after their ceremony, these conversations are all anyone can talk about.

Today, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made news, as one lip reader featured in the documentary Royal Wives weighed in on what she said during William’s 2006 RAF graduation.

According to The Mirror, the lip reader claims Kate was a fan of then boyfriend William’s look at the graduation, saying: ‘I love him in uniform, he’s so, so sexy.’

The story is unsurprisingly going viral, with the Cambridge couple’s relatable side making them increasingly popular.

Royals – they’re just like us!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not commented on the speculation.