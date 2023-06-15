Experts have weighed in on Prince William and Princess Kate's astrological compatibility
The Prince and Princess of Wales are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, with their iconic fashion moments, public appearances and sweet family anecdotes with George, Charlotte and Louis making headlines on the regular.
The most discussed element of their relationship however is what goes on behind Palace doors - from Kate's naughty nickname for her husband and William once invoking a law to protect his wife to the details around how William and Kate first met.
The public are deeply invested in this royal relationship and how well-suited they are. And luckily for well, everyone, astrologers at Psychic World recently weighed in on their compatibility.
In a study of all royal couple's zodiacs, the experts revealed the most (and least) astrologically compatible pairs within the Mountbatten-Windsors. And Prince William and Princess Kate emerged as highly suited, with their Cancer-Capricorn match winning them a compatibility ranking of 83%.
“Like his mother, Prince William is a Cancer through and through, and his marriage with Kate, a Capricorn, further proves that opposites do attract," astrologers said of the pairing. "The Cancer and Capricorn sit exactly opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, with opposing traits to match. Whilst the signs are opposing, the water and earth elements are a celestial pairing of great determination and mutual respect."
The astrologers continued: "William and Kate’s karmic ties join forces like a dream. William, more reserved and traditional, was instantly attracted to Kate's confident yet down-to-earth spirit. Something about this astrological duo instantly tells them they need to be together.
"Kate will bring security and stability to the sensitive William, and both signs are fiercely loyal. Cancers and Capricorns are also very family orientated, but able to see the bigger picture as they are both willing to make sacrifices for the sake of their royal duties."
Well this is just lovely.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
