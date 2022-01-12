Prince William and Kate Middleton’s aide has penned an emotional public message

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton never failing to make viral news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to London to their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, the past few years have been all about the family of five.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge who tends to make the most news, from royal insiders analysing her ‘ruthless survival streak‘ to the release of her new official portraits to mark her 40th birthday.

This week however it was the Cambridges’ staff that made headlines, as an aide penned and released an emotional message to the public.

Jason Knauf has worked as a senior aide for the royal couple since 2015, stepping down from his post this year. And to mark the occasion, he released an emotional message.

‘As a new year begins, a chapter closes for me,’ he took to LinkedIn to post. ‘After seven years working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace and the Royal Foundation I am moving to India to join my husband on a diplomatic posting.’

He continued: ‘Serving as communications secretary and then foundation CEO has been the privilege of my career. We’ve built powerful platforms like Heads Together, the Earthshot Prize, and the Centre for Early Childhood. I’ve travelled to 36 countries and to every corner of the UK and I’ve made amazing new friends along the way.

‘I’ve been so proud to support the unique, optimistic leadership of the Duke and Duchess during a period where we’ve confronted a pandemic, the climate crisis, a seismic shift in our attitudes to mental health, and so much more. I’m grateful to all of our partners and supporters who have believed in our ability to achieve extraordinary things by working together. Wishing everyone a happy and successful 2022.’

Well, that’s lovely.