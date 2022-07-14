Prince Philips’ motto the Duchess Camilla now swears by – and we should too

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The late Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has left a hole in the hearts of the royal family, as well as ours too, after he passed away in April 2021.

However, the Duchess of Cornwall hopes to keep a part of his spirit alive, and follow his life lessons.

Speaking at a lunch to celebrate her upcoming 75th birthday hosted by The Oldie magazine, which has since been reported in The Telegraph, Duchess Camilla shared the pearl of wisdom Philip told her, which she now lives by.

Camilla – who will, one day, be known as the Queen Consort – said: “The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear: ‘Look up and look out, say less, do more – and get on with the job’ – and that is just what I intend to do.”

Camilla went on to praise the Queen and Philip for their work ethic over the years.

She continued: “Both he and Her Majesty have always been the very touchstone of what it truly means to ‘get on with the job’, and an inspiration to each one of us here to do the same, whatever our age.”

During the event Roger McGough read a poem he had penned for Camilla’s special day, titled The Living Proof.

The bash was attended by numerous A-listers, including Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Dame Joanna Lumley, Twiggy, Felicity Kendal, Sir Trevor McDonald and many more.

Although the event was to honour Camilla she took pride in praising her other relatives, as she hinted she doesn’t like the attention, and wanted her big milestone to be a quiet affair.

She continued: “You might not believe it, but I have actually been trying to keep quiet about reaching three quarters of a century – and, as you see, have failed dismally.”

Camilla will turn 75 on 17 July, but in advance of the upcoming birthday she posed on the cover of Country Life magazine, which she also guest edited.