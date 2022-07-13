Prince Charles and Camilla have been named the “most influential people in the land”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's been a big year for the royal couple.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been named the “most influential people in the land” as their roles and public profile move up a level.

According to Tatler’s newly published Social Power Index 2022, the royal couple have seen their “popularity rise further than ever.”

The glossy society title points to some pivotal moments for Prince Charles and Camilla in the last year. Firstly, Prince Charles standing in for the Queen during the State Opening of Parliament and delivering her speech. Secondly, there was *that* significant moment in which the Queen expressed her wish for Camilla to have the title of Queen Consort once her eldest son becomes king.

At 73-years-old, Prince Charles, also holds the title of the longest waiting heir apparent and when he does take to the throne, he will become the oldest British monarch to do so.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Camilla, who recently graced the cover of Country Life magazine, when she guest edited the publication to mark its 125th anniversary will celebrate her 75th birthday in a few days time.

While Tatler are celebrating the future king’s increasing prominence, the words ‘Prince Charles’ and ‘influence’ haven’t always had such a happy relationship.

The Guardian and the BBC have both published claims in the past stating that Prince Charles had tried to influence government decisions – a big no-no for the royals who are a constitutional monarchy. Simply put, while the sovereign (currently, Queen Elizabeth II) stands as Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected parliament.

Somewhat surprisingly, the second power couple on the list aren’t aristocrats or royalty: they’re in fact, Wayne and Coleen Rooney. Tatler highlights the ex-professional footballer’s achievement as England’s record goal-scorer and Coleen having been featured in Vogue magazine. However, “nothing has matched their dashing display in the riveting Wagatha Christie case”, the publication declares.

Other high profile figures that make it on to Tatler’s top ten include Natasha Poonawalla (executive director of the Serum Institute of India – one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers), the Marquess & Marchioness of Bath, Philip Joseph and Erdem Moralioglu (designer of his eponymous label) and Lady Annabel Goldsmith (the inspiration behind exclusive membership only club Annabel’s in Mayfair).