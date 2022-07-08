The adorable sign of protection between these royal siblings you may have missed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We love nothing more than sweet signs of affection, and it seems this royal duo have got it down to a fine art.

Eagle eyed fans have noticed Princess Charlotte is always holding her younger brother, Prince Louis, hand at royal engagements – and we love to see it.

A fan account has shared a selection of images pointing out the sweet gesture, which is subtle enough you may have missed it.

The collage of images captures the siblings on their way to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month, as well as a selection of royal portraits.

In the royal portraits taken for Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018, Charlotte can be seen peering over her mother, Kate Middleton, to check in on her younger brother and grabbing his hand.

Another photograph sees the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip surrounded by some of their great grandchildren, including Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall, which was said to have been captured in the summer of 2018 at the royal Scottish residence.

However, the image wasn’t shared until April 2021, shortly after the late Duke of Edinburgh passed away.

The image was captioned: “It’s the way Princess Charlotte is always holding Prince Louis hand for me.

“You can tell by their interactions with each other that the Cambridge kiddos have close relationships! It’s lovely to see.”

Let’s also cast our mind back to the first royal portraits of Prince Louis, which sees both siblings, George and Charlotte, cradling their four-year-old brother.

Whether Charlotte has been told to keep a tight hold on the youngster at royal engagements by her parents, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are often pictured holding their children’s hands, or if it is Charlotte’s own sisterly urge, we don’t know, but we love it nonetheless.

And, considering the royals avoid public displays of affection, we are here for this sibling love.

This act of kindness may also give the parents some comfort during royal tours, as Kate has made it clear she never likes to leave her children.