Oprah has given an exciting update on her tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The 90-minute interview is set to air next week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have stepped down from their roles as senior royals and relocated to California, but that hasn’t stopped them still making headlines across the pond.

From Harry revealing Archie’s hilarious first word, to the exciting news that the couple are expecting their second child together in the Spring, it’s been a busy month in the Sussex household.

And it’s only set to get busier following the announcement that the couple will be sitting down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, due to air next week.

The 90-minute special – the most in-depth interview the couple have ever given – will see Oprah speak to Meghan about a wide range of topics, ‘From stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,’ according to a statement released by CBS.

Oprah is a friend of the couple, and was among celebrity guests at their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.

After speaking to Meghan, Oprah will then be joined by Prince Harry, and together the couple will speak about their relocation to Montecito, California, and their hopes and dreams for expanding their family.

And apparently the candid interview is one of the best Oprah has ever done. (This coming from the woman who’s also interviewed Michael Jackson, Barack Obama and Beyonce.)

Yep, really.

On Friday, the legendary host’s close friend Gayle King revealed to her fellow presenters on CBS’ This Morning: ‘Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah. It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties… And I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done. So I’m curious. I think that’s saying something.’

Well, there you have it. We cannot wait to watch this next week.