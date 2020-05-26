Prince Harry is reportedly angered by the term ‘Megxit’ on behalf of his wife

Here’s everything to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tumultuous couple of years, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex subjected to a string of online abuse since tying the knot.

Meghan Markle in particular has faced a strong backlash, something the royal family and Prince Harry in particular have had to speak out about on multiple occasions.

After rumours of feuds with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and attacks on their ‘celebrity’ lifestyle, Harry and Meghan intended to step back from their roles as ‘senior’ royals, hoping to keep serving the Queen but become financially independent.

Instead, due to the whole situation blowing up publicly, the couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex brand, relocated over the pond to a ‘paparazzi-proof’ LA mansion and are in the midst of a lawsuit against the tabloids that bullied them.

This departure has been dubbed ‘Megxit’, something that Prince Harry is reportedly not happy about.

‘That word “Megxit” in particular has always angered Prince Harry,’ a source told The Sun ahead of the publication of the royal’s tell-all biography. ‘It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s.’

The source continued: ‘The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time. He wanted to move in the direction that they did and had been considering it for more than a year.

‘Meghan supported Harry’s decision. But there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted. And she always made it clear she would support him in whatever he did.’

Well, that’s that.