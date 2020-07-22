How Prince George’s birthday outfit is a nod to his heritage

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s Prince George’s seventh birthday today, and in true form, the royals have released some gorgeous photos taken by Kate Middleton.

Kensington Royal wrote on Instagram yesterday, ‘Sharing a [photo] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!’

The picture shows Prince George smiling at the camera, wearing a khaki polo shirt by high street brand Mango, which incredibly is still in stock.

Shop now: Cotton polo shirt for £7.99 from MANGO

The Cambridges always share more than one birthday portrait, and true to form, they released another smiley picture today, captioned, ‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!’

In this shot, Prince George sports a camouflage t-shirt, and many royal fans are saying that both outfits have a heavy military theme.

This could be a nod to Prince George’s heritage, as the royal family has close links to the army.

His father Prince William started his career as an officer cadet at Sandhurst military academy in 2006, and three years later moved onto the search and rescue helicopter team as RAF rank of Flight Lieutenant. He quit in 2013 to spend more time with his wife Catherine and then newborn Prince George.

Prince Harry was active in the British Army from 2005 to 2015, and even served in Afghanistan, while Prince Charles was also active in the 1970s, and of course the list goes on, with the Duke of Edinburgh served in the British Forces during WW2.

Even Queen Elizabeth II has a special link to the army, being the Head of the Armed Forces. She joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

Safe to say it is quite the legacy.