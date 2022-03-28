The Oscars 2022 hold moment of silence for Ukraine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A moment of silence was held at this year’s Oscars ceremony 2022 to pay respect to those in Ukraine suffering from the Russia invasion.

Prior to the heartfelt moment Ukraine-born Mila Kunis spoke out about the horrific event, which saw Russia president unleash a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine on February 24 that is still ongoing.

She said: “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience.

“One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

Reba McEntire went on to perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days on stage, which was followed by the moment of silence.

A statement released from Oscars organisers discussing the minute tribute, read: “To show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict, and prejudice within their own border.

“While film is an important avenue to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services.”

The Oscars – also known as 94th Academy Awards – urged viewers and guests to #StandWithUkraine, and encouraged people to donate funds or supplies, to those in Ukraine who have lost loved ones, been displaced due to the war, and in need to food, medical help and shelter.

It continued: “Resources are scarce and we collectively as a global community can do more.”

Mila, 38, previously spoke out in a personal video with husband Asthon Kutcher about the heartbreaking ordeal unfolding in her home country.

In the post, she said: “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American.

“I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

The Hollywood stars went on to condemn the invasion saying “there is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

As Russia continue to attack Ukraine, which has seen over one thousand people, including children, die, and millions more displaced.