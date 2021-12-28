This Beckham is the richest of them all – and it may surprise you

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Beckham family are one of the wealthiest British broods, but there is one member in particular who has got a rather healthy bank balance.

David Beckham, 46, and Victoria, 47, are said to be worth $450 million dollars each, thanks to David’s longstanding football career and various fashion collaborations. While Victoria’s time in the iconic British girlband Spice Girls, combined with her successful fashion and beauty career has seen her net worth soar.

Brooklyn Beckham has boasted success in America not only with his photography career, but more recent interest in cooking, as he partnered with Facebook to release a cooking series.

While Cruz Beckham, 16, entered into the music industry with his Christmas single If Everyday Was Christmas back in 2016.

But it is the second oldest child in the gang, Romeo Beckham, who has soared to the top of the rich list amongst his siblings – and we wouldn’t be surprised if he soon gave his parents a run for their money (pardon the pun).

The 19-year-old budding footballer has followed in his father’s footsteps, as he previously signed his first professional football contract to join USL League One side Fort Lauderdale, but has recently announced a long term deal with sports giant PUMA.

As part of the collaboration with PUMA Romeo is tipped to rake in a whopping £1.2 million alone for the signing.

Speaking about Romeo’s flourishing career, a source told The Sun Online: ‘Romeo was paid £1.2million for his deal to become the new global face of Puma.

‘He’s the richest of the Beckham brood now and like his father is on a fast track to super stardom.’

David – who was the former England football captain – worked with Adidas for over 20 years, and it is believed Romeo may well do the same with PUMA.

However, there are other major designer labels who have their eye on Romeo.

Videos you may like:

‘Designer brand Yves Saint Laurent have shown a real interest in Romeo after he worked with them in the summer and it’s likely they’ll try and snare him for another campaign.

‘The future is very bright for Romeo and it won’t be long until he’s banking another million’, the source continued.

Romeo is over the moon with his latest venture, because it ‘combines his passions for fashion and football’, he shared in a statement announcing the partnership.