Mila Kunis pledges £3million to help support Ukrainian refuges

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Ukrainian-born actress made the announcement in a video yesterday

The Hollywood actress broke her silence about the conflict in her native Ukraine in a video recording of herself and her husband Aston Kutcher.

Sitting together on their living room sofa, Kunis said: “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American.”

“I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

Kutcher responded sweetly to his wife saying: “And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

Video you may like:

The Hollywood stars went on to condemn the invasion saying “there is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has led to the displacement of over one million people, who have sought refuge in other countries particularly neighbouring Poland, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

In their video and Instagram post the couple pledged support for those seeking shelter outside of Ukraine, and have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for shelter and supplies.

“While we’ve witnessed the bravery of the people of this country that she was born in we’re also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety. We’re raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area,” said Kunis

Ashton added: “The principle challenge right now is logistics, we need to get housing and supplies and resources into the area.”

The fund aims to provide resources to Flexport and Airbnb, organisations “who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.”

The freight transporter Flexport is organising shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. While the housing rental platform Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.