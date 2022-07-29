Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had ‘monumental row’ with these royals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just before a major event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly had a few fall outs with royal relatives over the years, particularly when they quit the royal family for life in America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly asked to stay away from Platinum Jubilee celebrations, while reports have emerged claiming brothers Harry and Prince William have had an ongoing feud for many years.

However, it has since been alleged Harry and Meghan – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet – had an explosive row with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their final official engagement before leaving royal responsibilities two years ago.

It has been claimed the Harry, 37, and 40-year-old former Suits actor, were enraged at the Commonwealth Day Service, which was held at Westminster Abbey in London, back in 2020, because they were snubbed from the procession last minute.

Royal author, Tom Bower, shared details of the alleged feud in his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors.

He said: “Palace officials … decided to publicly humiliate [Harry and Meghan].