Netflix bosses have opened up about Meghan Markle returning to acting

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next.

Both Meghan and Harry have been delivering empowering speeches and there are even rumours that the Duchess of Sussex could be venturing into politics, speaking out recently about voter suppression.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a duo made news as they signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now officially Hollywood producers.

According to The New York Times, Harry and Meghan have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix, and will be creating content, including children’s programmes, TV shows, docuseries, documentaries and feature films.

The couple reportedly announced in a statement: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.’

They continued: ‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.’

Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, expressed his excitement in a statement, announcing: ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings also opened up about the news, going on to address the rumours that Meghan Markle might be returning to acting.

According to Reed, it doesn’t look like a possibility, with the Netflix boss explaining: ‘The real focus for them is on being producers and building that production capacity so that’s the key thing.

‘They’ve developed a great eye for a story and we’ll be working with them on that basis.’

Explaining the Netflix deal in general, Reed added: ‘I think we really put together the best complete package and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.

‘I can’t tell you any more about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.’

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan!