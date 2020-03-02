Meghan Markle is apparently attending this year’s Met Gala

We can't wait to see what she's wearing...

It’s one of the most exclusive events of the year: with the guest list limited to the great and good of celebrity and philanthropy. And reports are circulating that a very special guest could be in attendance at this year’s gala on May 4.

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle will attend this year’s Met Gala alongside British Vogue editor and friend, Edward Enninful. A royal source told the publication: ‘The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of show business. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together.’

The event is set to be the former Suits actress’s first celebrity appearance since announcing plans to step back from her royal duties last month. The source added: ‘Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood.’

The theme of this year’s gala is ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’, and draws heavily on Virginia Woolf’s gender-bending novel Orlando, as well as Sally Potter’s film adaption of the same name. And speculation as to what – and who – Meghan will wear has already started to mount. The royal source predicted that Meghan would put her own spin on the theme with a ‘glamorous androgynous’ look for her post-royal red carpet debut.

Meghan’s look is likely to be subtle compared to the more out-there fare of the fashion calendar’s most anticipated event, held annually on the first Monday in May. Among the most talked about looks at last year’s Gala was Harry Styles in Gucci heels and blouse, and Katy Perry dressed as a huge chandelier.

The news of Meghan’s attendance at the Gala comes after the couple took to the Sussex Royal Instagram account at the weekend to spread a message of positivity.

‘Happy 1st of March everyone!’, the couple wrote to their 11.2m followers on the Sussex Royal Instagram account. ‘This month, we continue on the good news path and are pleased to be following @TanksGoodNews, as a reminder of all the good that is happening in the world. We hope it uplifts and inspires you!’

We can’t wait to see what else the couple gets up to in their post-royal life.