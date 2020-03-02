Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement about staying positive is going viral

'A reminder of all the good that is happening in the world.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie in the midst of the intense backlash they have faced since breaking the news, now officially no longer representing the Queen at home or abroad from 1 April.

Releasing a statement this weekend, Harry and Meghan highlighted a need for positivity.

‘Happy 1st of March everyone!’, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted alongside a sweet video montage. ‘This month, we continue on the good news path and are pleased to be following @TanksGoodNews, as a reminder of all the good that is happening in the world.’

They continued: ‘We hope it uplifts and inspires you!’

The positivity certainly seemed to go well with their followers, with users commenting their praise.

‘You two are inspirational and I totally understand your move’, posted one follower, while another commented: ‘This is exactly what you must do! Stay positive and bring joy to others, share goodness and hope in the midst of all criticism and anger.’

Keep up the good work Harry and Meghan!