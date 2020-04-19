Meghan Markle is set to give her first interview since her royal resignation

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

The royal couple relocated to Canada and have since moved on to California, spending time as a family with their baby Archie.

While the couple retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have lost their royal status and the right to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal. They made news this month as they announced their upcoming organisation, Archewell.

Despite the updates on the couple’s work, they have remained tight-lipped since their resignation from royal life, stepping away from their social media pages.

It was recently announced however that we may be hearing from the couple soon, with reports that Meghan Markle is about to give her first interview since stepping down.

The interview in question with Good Morning America will reportedly take place on Monday, seeing Meghan discuss her upcoming voiceover role for Disney’s Elephant.

The project, Disneynature’s Elephant, is an Original Movie and will be narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, available on Disney Plus.

We’re looking forward to the interview!