Is Meghan Markle planning to relaunch her lifestyle blog?

Prior to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle closed down her personal Instagram account as well as her popular lifestyle blog, The Tig.

On the site, she covered food, travel, fashion, beauty and influencers. She also spoke about everything from her New Year’s resolutions, book recommendations and her childhood dream of becoming a princess.

The Tig was Meghan’s passion project, named after her favourite vino, Tignanello.

She wrote on the blog: ‘I take a sip of this wine… suddenly I understood what people meant by the body, legs, structure of wine.

‘It was an ah-ha moment at its finest. For me, it become a ‘Tig’ moment – a moment of getting it.’

While it has been closed for a number of years now, royal experts claim that Meghan could be relaunching the site now that she has stepped down from her role as a senior member of the royal family. They have suggested that she could take on lifestyle and wellness brands like Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow.

During an interview on the Royally Obsessed podcast, The Beaumont Etiquette founder Myka Meier said she believes that the Duchess is ‘going to do a GOOP or something like that again, like a new version of The Tig. I really think that’s coming.’

She continued: ‘I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge and I think she’s already working on something.

‘I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world to put something together that is really inspiring coming soon.’

Meghan penned a goodbye letter to those who supported her blogging journey, writing: ‘After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig.

‘What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

‘Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’

‘Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.’