Sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everything you need to read and shop each week in one easy-to-read email



Life gets busy. Keeping on top of the latest trends, most coveted products, highly anticipated launches, Royal news can often feel like a lot. Which is where our weekly newsletter comes in.

Compiled by our Editor’s the Marie Claire newsletter is the shopping world curated especially for you. With highlights of the top fashion, beauty, Royal and lifestyle articles of the week featured. So you’ll always feel in the loop even when you’re tight on time.

From the latest finds and cult seasonal buys to investment pieces. Our newsletter isn’t focused solely on the need to buy something new, with inspiration to re-visit forgotten favourites and the joyful reminder of, ‘I have something similar’ so you can recreate outfits selected by our Editor’s at home.