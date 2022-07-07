Kris Jenner vows to support her children no matter what

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She puts the mom in momager

Kris Jenner may be at the forefront of many memes showcasing the momager at her finest – we’re thinking of *that* Mean Girls reenactment.

But it is safe to say the Kardashian/ Jenner matriarch truly is the proud mum – and grandmother to her 11 grandchildren – the memes portray, as she has openly admitted her children could come to her with any issue, and she will support them no matter what.

Speaking on Martha Stewart’s iHeartRadio’s namesake podcast, the 66-year-old said: “They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

It’s safe to say Kris is not only generous with her love and support for her children, but also when it comes to their presents too.

The comment comes after the podcast host questioned Kris about her children’s life choices and archaic societal views on life milestones, in particular, having children out of wedlock.

Martha questioned how Kris feels “when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands. You’ve evolved, haven’t you?”

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star acknowledged when she was younger she was “very old fashioned”, and conceived her first child Kourtney Kardashian – who recently got married to Travis Barker in Puglia, Italy – on her honeymoon with her late husband Robert Kardashian, but she has grown to be “more understanding” and open minded.

Kris – who has Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – explained: “I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation—and I have so many generations now in my family—I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

“I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important. Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.”