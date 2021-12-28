Kris Jenner splashed out over $125,000 on her children’s Christmas presents this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Kardashian/ Jenner family know how to throw a party, and even more so when it comes to Christmas.

This year momager Kris Jenner pulled out all the stops, and spent an absolute fortune on presents for her six children; Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off what her 66-year-old parent had bought the entire brood on her Instagram Stories, which was a fleet of electric Moke electric golf carts, which are street legal.

The Moke cars start from around $21,000, but that is before any customisations, which estimates a total of around $120,000.

In true Kardashian/Jenner fashion, Kris added on customisation for her children.

Each member of the family received a different colour Moke , except for Khloe and Kim who both received Barbie pink-coloured cars, while Kourtney and Travis’ Moke was white with a black skull emblazoned on the bonnet.

The stylish golf carts, which drive at 25mph, were purchased in yellow, pink, white, orange and blue colours, and are said to br purchased from Bert’s Mega Mall in Covina, California.

In Kim’s post she panned across the drive to capture every vehicle waiting for the family. She captioned the video ‘Thank you mommy’.

Videos you may like:

In the clip the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be heard saying ‘Oh my god look at our Christmas presents from my mom for all of her kids! How cool…[My sister] Khloé and I got the pink ones!’

On Christmas Day Kris shared a string of photos of her with her children and grandchildren all wearing matching burgundy pyjamas.

The post read: ‘Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!!! I love you!! God bless you!!!!’