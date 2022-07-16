The honest reason Khloe Kardashian kept her pregnancy a secret

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's been through a lot - to say the least

Khloe Kardashian has announced she is expecting her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy.

The news was confirmed via a source to PEOPLE earlier this week.

It has been reported the former couple embarked on their journey last year just before they split in January after the 38-year-old Good American mogul discovered the NBA player had fathered another child, Theo, in December with Maralee Nichols, while they were together.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016 but have had a turbulent on and off relationship, as during Khloe’s first pregnancy allegations of Tristan cheating emerged.

So it makes sense the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to keep the news quiet to “protect her mental health from judgement”.

A source told E! News: “Khloé kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

Khloe and Tristan welcomed four-year-old daughter True in 2018, two years after they started dating. The 31-year-old sporting ace also has son Prince, five, with ex-partner Jordan Craig.

However, the news they are expanding their brood does not mean the former couple are rekindling their romance.

A separate source previously told PEOPLE: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

Khloe has been very open about her struggles to conceive over the years, and revealed she was warned she would be “high risk” if she was to have another child.

Speaking previously on the family’s reality TV show, she said: “They said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.”