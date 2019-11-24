Kate Middleton’s ‘stripped back staff policy’ is apparently the reason for her recent cancellation

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make the most news, it’s their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made news, as she was forced to pull out of a royal event to stay at home with her three children.

Hours before the Duchess’ expected appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday, it was reported that she would be staying home, with it reported that one of her children was ‘unwell’.

‘The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children,’ a spokesperson explained. ‘She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both.’

‘One of the children was not feeling well and Kate felt she needed to stay behind as no one else could step in, although no official explanation was given,’ the Mail Online went on to explain.

It is extremely rare for a royal family member to pull out of an official event due to childcare, with the Mountbatten-Windsors surrounded by staff. It has been reported however that the Cambridges have a ’stripped-back staff’ approach, only hiring one nanny, Maria Borrallo. When she is unavailable therefore, the hands-on parents have to cancel their plans.

Royals – they’re just like us!