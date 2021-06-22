Kate Middleton just surprised school children with a sweet homemade gift

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their relocation to Kensington Palace, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got the world talking recently, from the announcement that they were becoming YouTubers, to their sweet anniversary video, with the Duchess of Cambridge making the most headlines.

This week, Kate made news as she gave school children a sweet homemade gift.

The present in question? Honey from her Anmer Hall garden – so heavy on the sweet!

According to HELLO!, Kate surprised school children from St. Mary of the Angels Primary School who were visiting the Natural History Museum on Wednesday, joining them in the South Kensington museum’s Wildlife Garden for a learning session.

And as a special treat, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly brought along some homemade honey from her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, for the children to try.

‘Would you like to try some? I’ve got one spoon each,’ Kate reportedly offered the children. ‘This came specially from my beehive. See if it tastes the same as at home.’

Before she left, Kate reportedly told the children: ‘Every time you see a bee, say thank you so much because they make delicious honey.’

Well, that’s lovely.