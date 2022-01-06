Kate Middleton didn’t wear her engagement ring for weeks after her proposal for a special reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that makes the most headlines however, with her 40th birthday fast-approaching, this week is no exception.

It was a sweet resurfaced anecdote from her 2010 engagement to Prince William that made news this week however, with it reported that Kate chose not to wear her 12 carat sapphire sparkler for weeks after their engagement.

The reason however is very touching, with the couple choosing to keep their engagement a secret for several weeks, during which time Kate is reported to have kept the engagement ring in a safe so as not to spark suspicion.

On November 16th however, the couple reportedly decided the time had come to share their news, with royal expert Katie Nicholl explaining that Prince William rang The Queen while she was having breakfast with Prince Philip to tell her.

The Queen was reportedly ‘thrilled to receive William’s call, albeit a little surprised at the suddenness of the announcement.

‘The Queen had not idea that there would be an announcement that morning,’ she continued. ‘It was rather hurried, because William was apparently worried about it leaking out.’

Well, that’s lovely.