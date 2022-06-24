A close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just opened up about their relationship

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the most talked about couple in the world, and from their sweet romantic moments to their family life with George, Charlotte and Louis, they never fail to make headlines.

This week, it was their relationship that made news, as a friend of the couple opened up about the rumours of marriage problems, rubbishing the speculation and insisting that “it’s just bullshit.”

In fact, according to sources, the Duke and Duchess could not be happier.

“They honestly couldn’t be happier as a couple,” the source told the Daily Mail‘s Rebecca English. “You can’t get a cigarette paper between them. They are so tight, just inseparable.”

“They spend all their time together,” added another source, reportedly close to the Cambridge couple. “They lunch together every day, they sit and watch television together every evening. They do go out and see their own friends, of course, but they spend an inordinate amount of time together and live a very conventional married life.”

Friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also opened up about their day to day married life, with one insider even telling PEOPLE how Prince William treats his wife every evening – by making and bringing Kate her cocktail of choice.

“William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” the friend told PEOPLE. “They look after each other, but in different ways.”

“I love seeing them in public because I just truly feel like they are a unit,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield explained via Express.co.uk. “They are in-sync with each other and there is genuine love there.

“I think they are going to be a great king and queen one day,” he continued. “They are so stoic and they’re just so well put together. They are a great team that supports one another.”

Well, this is lovely.