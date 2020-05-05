Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume and scented candle revealed

At a time when we’re craving perfume inspiration, perhaps we should look no further than the Duchess of Cambridge. Like most women, she has a select few signature scents. But Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume? Surely the one she wore for the most momentous day of her life.

Rewind to April 29, 2011, and Kate followed in the footsteps of the late Princess Diana by wearing a delicate white floral scent on her wedding day.

In fact, Princess Diana famously wore Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs, peppered with tuberose, jasmine, lily of the valley and rose, to marry Prince Charles.

But for her own wedding to Prince William, Clarence House confirmed that Kate wore White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum – at the time, a little known niche British perfumer.

The scent itself is memorable: the freshness of bergamot and lily that you smell on first spritz makes way for buttery notes of jasmine, ylang ylang and gardenia before mellowing down to soft, warm woods.

As soon as the news broke, Illuminum became an overnight sensation.

Even now, nine years on, it is still notoriously hard to get hold of White Gardenia Petals. You might like to try one of Illuminum’s other bestsellers instead, such as Rose Oud, a punchy blend of jasmine, rose, patchouli and warm, smoky oud.

The other scent Kate loves is Jo Malone Orange Blossom, a range comprising cologne, candle and diffuser. At her request, luxury candles burned the clean, crisp orange scent in Westminster Abbey as she walked down the aisle.

Unsurprisingly, these two scents still reign supreme for brides today.